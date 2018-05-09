Andy Cohen Dishes on Met Gala Shenanigans — and Teases Which Star Was 'the Drunkest'

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen viewers got some inside scoop about what went down behind-the-scenes at the 2018 Met Gala during Tuesday night’s episode.

Host Andy Cohen — who attended the annual Costume Institute benefit in New York City with BFF Sarah Jessica Parker — spilled insider secrets while gossiping with guests Winnie Harlow and Brad Goreski.

Asked by a caller who was the drunkest of the night, Cohen pointed to one of his fellow emcees. “He’s another talk show host, and it’s not Jimmy Fallon,” the 49-year-old Bravo executive said. Other famous late night attendees who could have been the culprit? James Corden and Stephen Colbert.

Cohen admitted he wasn’t exactly sober either, having consumed a cannabis-infused edible. “I ate a Cheeba Chew at dinner and I’ll tell you something, I was feeling no pain…” he said. “After the Met Ball last night, I was busy drunkenly eating hamburgers at a gay bar trying not to get ketchup on my borrowed Dolce & Gabbana.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen Neilson Barnard/Getty

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Both Cohen and Parker, 53, were standouts at the Met Gala Monday night.

They duo coordinated in gold, with Cohen wearing a quilted gold coat adorned with appliqués draped over his classic white tuxedo jacket. He punched up his look with gold and black loafers and a white rose.

Parker rocked a metallic three-quarter-length-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana gown with gold embroidery throughout, red heart accents, and a long train. She topped off the ensemble with a towering headpiece that featured a nativity scene to scale, directly honoring the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Amal Clooney and George Clooney Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meanwhile, there was another star at the Met Gala that Cohen couldn’t help but notice.

“George Clooney looked like he was having a lot of fun!” he told WWHL viewers on Tuesday.

Harlow agreed. “That’s the one! I met him for the first time and he was having the best time of his life. I love it!”

RELATED VIDEO: Sister Act! The Kar-Jenner Clan Takeover the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

Clooney, 57, was there with wife Amal Clooney, 40 — who, alongside Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour, Rihanna and Donatella Versace, was one of the evening’s co-hosts.

She hit the Met steps wearing a dramatic metallic floral-print corset dress and navy pants designed by Richard Quinn, as well as large spikey statement earrings. Husband George chose a traditional black tuxedo, allowing his wife to take center stage.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays-Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.