A Met Gala proposal!

Rapper 2 Chainz got down on one knee on the famous Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art stairs on Monday to ask his longtime love Kesha Ward Epps to marry him.

Ward, who has daughters Harmony and Heaven and son Halo with the hitmaker, was spotted wiping tears from her eyes as she looked shocked and excited.

“It’s crazy, he just gave me this! So happy! I love it,” she told reporters on the red carpet as seen during E!’s livestream.

2 Chainz previously proposed to Ward Epps at the BET Awards in June 2013, but they never made it official. “They’ve been together so long and have three children together that he always refers to Kesha as his wife, but they’ve never actually tied the knot!” a source explains.

The couple previously attended Gucci Mane’s wedding to bride Keyshia Ka’oir in October 2017.

What a memorable way to mark his first Met Gala!