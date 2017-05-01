Katy Perry has never shied away from a risky, rule-breaking fashion moment. Which is why, with her fearless approach to red carpet dressing, she was a perfect choice to co-host this year’s gala honoring Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo and her otherworldly, body-deforming designs.

After all, this is a woman who, for the last gala bleached her eyebrows into oblivion just to give herself that extra alien affect (and then added a Tamagotchi for good measure). This year, the pop star left her brows fully intact but otherwise doubled down on the OTT red carpet dressing, going even bigger in a custom Margiela gown and headpiece.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer chose to wear a Maison Margiela ‘Artisanal’ piece designed by John Galliano for the big night, slightly altered from a look that appeared on his 2017 Couture runway, composed of a red décortiqué embroidered wool coat layered over a red tulle and silk chiffon dress with embroidered satin ribbon embellishment. She paired her ensemble with a long red silk tulle veil that appears to be embroidered with the word “witness” that trailed out behind her, a headpiece in high polished chrome with spring, mirror, and decorative ornaments, and red Tabi boots, a signature of the house.

She also added on some Kawakubo-approved details with her nail art which featured evil eyes and jewels, which she paired with some enormous diamond rings courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz. And while she isn’t wearing the designer of the evening on the red carpet, the singer will reportedly be changing into a Comme des Garçons look for her private performance inside the Gala dinner.

Last year’s look was also very topical and equally dramatic, attending the Manus x Machina exhibit in a custom Prada gown festooned with steampunk embellishments like clocks, gears, and even a little pet Tamagotchi.

And while the gowns from the two years prior weren’t exactly in line with the gala theme, they were unquestionably daring.

Katy attended the “China: Through the Looking Glass” gala in a custom faux-spraypainted gown designed by Moschino’s Jeremy Scott complete with spray paint can handbag and charms dangling off her nails that spelled out the brands’ name. Prior to that, the singer arrived on the “Punk”-themed red carpet in a full Dolce & Gabbana look fit for a queen and a fully illuminated gown by Cute Circuit in honor of the museum’s “American Woman” exhibit.

