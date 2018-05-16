Going Away for Memorial Day Weekend? Pack These 12 Essentials

If you’re heading out of town for Memorial Day Weekend, don’t waste any time stressing about what to pack! We did all the hard work for you, picking out some of the most stylish warm-weather essentials you’ll need, whether you’re going to the beach, the pool or the lake (or really just laying out in your backyard). Scroll down to shop the most essential essentials.

THE CLOTHES

Start the holiday weekend with a subtle touch of red, white and blue. A red-and-white printed dress with tie sleeves doubles as a cute coverup or party dress. A swimsuit is a necessity, obviously, so opt for this seersucker off-the-shoulder bikini from celebrity-favorite brand Solid & Striped. Pack a few separates, too, like this red lace off-the-shoulder crop top and pair it with some button-front cut-offs.

Clockwise from left to right: Buy It! Topshop Cutwork Embroidered Gypsy Crop Top, $40; topshop.com; Solid & Striped The Mackenzie Striped Seersucker Bikini Top and Bottoms, $90 each; net-a-porter.com; H&M Patterned Long Dress, $99; hm.com and Good American The Cut-Offs, $139; goodamerican.com

THE ACCESSORIES

When looking for add-ons, find ones that will work for any and all of your summer looks. Because slides are the new flip-flops, we’re into these Calson slip-ons right now (plus, we’re loving the pop of yellow!). No getaway is complete without a fun pair of sunglasses, and this round brow bar style pair from Ray-Ban is trendy and classic all at once. Pair them with a cute panama beach hat, like this one from J.Crew (which also happens to be a favorite of Meghan Markle!). Don’t forget your go-to bags — a versatile straw market style tote that’s perfect for the beach or pool and a hands-free belt bag that looks cute with everything.

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! J.Crew Panama Hat, $58; jcrew.com; Ray-Ban Round Double Bridge Sunglasses, $188; revolve.com; Kate Spade New York Greenwood Place Rita Belt Bag, $198; katespade.com; Calson Darcie Slide Sandals, $89.95; nordstrom.com; Mar Y Sol Pompei Pom Pom Tote Bag, $139; shopbop.com

THE EXTRAS

Don’t forget these fun must-haves! A palm print float is totally Instagram-worthy, sunscreen is an absolute necessity (Clinique’s is SPF 50 and smells amazing) and a tassel beach towel will round out your chic look when you lay out (this one is actually from Target and comes in a variety of fun colors!).

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! Float Naked The BHH Float, $30; floatnaked.com; Target Fun in the Sun Pestemal Beach Towel, $32.49; target.com and Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen Body Cream, $27.50; sephora.com

What are your packing essentials for #MDW? Sound off below!