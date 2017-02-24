Melissa Rivers Says Her Late Mom, Joan Rivers, Was a 'Huge Fan' of Nicole Kidman's Oscars Style

The Oscars is one of the biggest nights in film — and fashion. In anticipation of seeing the hottest stars in Hollywood dressed in their best gowns of the year on Sunday’s red carpet, Fashion Police‘s Melissa Rivers is opening up about whose outfit her mother, late fashion critic Joan Rivers, would have been looking forward to the most.

“She was always a huge Nicole Kidman fan,” Rivers tells People Now in the video above. “She would always look for her,” she shares, adding that Cate Blanchett and Natalie Portman were also standout style stars for her late mom.

“These women love fashion and enjoy it and understand it and more importantly, know how to work a dress,” Rivers says, maintaining that Jennifer Lopez “works a dress more than anybody.”

While Rivers “can’t wait to see Emma Stone,” at the Oscars, she’s also excited for Kidman, after the nominee’s show-stopping green parrot Gucci dress at the SAG Awards.

“It was a piece,” Rivers says. “It wasn’t a dress — it was a piece of art and nobody else could have worn it.”

