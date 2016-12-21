Real Girls React to Melissa McCarthy’s Denim Line

When Melissa McCarthy launched her clothing line, Melissa McCarthy Seven7, she told PeopleStyle that her goal was to be inclusive of all sizes and flatter all women. She launched it with sizes 4 to 24, because, as she told People, “My whole point is to stop categorizing women. I’m making clothes for women, period. I can’t control who puts what where in the store [right now], but I’m putting it all up on my website.” And while she was excited to introduce clothes with fun prints and sleeves, she was most excited to “build a closet for myself” that involved a great pair of denim. “I spent a decade not owning jeans,” she told People. “I’d buy stacks of them but none were ever right. I believe you should be able to sit comfortably in your pants … I knew we’d gotten these right when I was still wearing them and by bedtime I didn’t want to tear them off the minute I got home.”

And she seems to have gotten the art and science down – in her first appearance on HSN, she sold more than 1,400 pairs in two hours, leading the producers to end the segment early as things started to sell out. So since our first foray into celebrity denim (with Khloé Kardashian’s Good American line) was such a success, we decided to put McCarthy’s designs to the test as well, ordering a variety of styles and sizes for the whole PeopleStyle team to check out. Were we convinced? Read on to find out.

The Denim Tester: Kaitlyn Frey, Style and Beauty Assistant

The Style: Melissa McCarthy Seven7 Stretch Pencil Jean in Guardian, $89; hsn.com

The Verdict: When I wear denim, I want it to look like a second skin – as in from ankle to hip, glued to my body – yet somehow still feel comfortable. I loved the shade of this dark washed pair of skinnies, and while they felt super comfy, they definitely didn’t hug my body as much as I wish they did. While wearing my usual go-to size, there was a little bit of that extra bagginess I wasn’t looking for. My word of advice: size down with these jeans if you want your skinny style to look super skinny.



The Denim Tester: Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style Editor

The Style: Melissa McCarthy Seven7 Stretch Pencil Jean in Comet, $89; hsn.com

The Verdict: After our foray into Good American denim, I was expecting Melissa McCarthy’s line to be more of the same made out of magically super stretchy, body conforming fabric. Instead, what I got was a pair of jeans that though they had the same skinny leg and high-rise waist, were actually surprisingly structured and seemed like they could withstand a whole lot more wear and tear than Khloé’s offerings. My only complaints were, being a giant, these pants looked troublingly flood-length and were also oddly tight on my calves, preventing me from doing any casual yet seductive high kicks à la Melissa in Bridesmaids.



The Denim Tester: Sarah Ball, Style Market Editor

The Style: Melissa McCarthy Jeans, $98; hsn.com

The Verdict: There are days when you just don’t feel like squeezing into denim (let a lone a pair of skinny jeans), which is exactly what these are for. They’re so comfortable and feel loose, but without looking it. These will definitely be my new weekend go-to.



RELATED PHOTOS: One Outfit, Two Parties! How to Make All Your Holiday Dresses Work No Matter What the Occasion

The Denim Tester: Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director

The Style: Melissa McCarthy Seven7 Stretch Boot Cut Jean, $39.98; hsn.com

The Verdict: I’m not going to lie to you: I haven’t put on a boot cut jean since I last had the hem of my way-too-long pair dragging on the sticky floor of The Keg in Evanston, Illinois. And in the intervening nine years, I had forgotten just how flattering the cut can be. The slight flare makes your legs look even more proportional, the high waist smooths any bumps and the dark wash is generally a home run for anyone. They had a ton of stretch – like boot-cut jeggings – so the comfort level was bananas; even pregnant, they fit fine. But as my coworkers recommend, you may want to size down if you like a snugger fit.

The Denim Tester: Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor

The Style: Melissa McCarthy Seven7 Stretch Pencil Jean in Guardian, $89; hsn.com

The Verdict: I can see Melissa McCarthy doing her own stunts in these jeans. They don’t ride down or stretch out and at times I felt like I was wearing actual leggings (that’s how comfortable they are). They also hit at a flattering spot on the waist, acting almost like shapewear (perfect for the holiday season). My one complaint is that they’re so soft and stretchy, they almost veer into jeggings territory, and after the great jeggings craze of 2007, I promised myself I would never go in that direction again; however, I’d make an exception for these.

The Denim Tester: Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor

The Style: Melissa McCarthy Seven7 Stretch Pencil Jean in Comet, $89; hsn.com

The Verdict: I can’t remember the last time I bought a pair of jeans that I wasn’t dying to peel off the moment I got home. But from the second I slid on this stretchy style, all I could think was, “Oh Melissa McCarthy, you just get me.” I can attest that said stretch didn’t turn into embarrassing sag by day’s end. Or the next time I put them on. … Or the next — you get the idea. Even better, with all the distressed styles in my closet, this simple, tapered cut has turned out to be this chunky sweater lover’s dream paring.

The Denim Tester: Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor

The Style: Melissa McCarthy Seven7 Stretch Pencil Jean in Guardian, $89; hsn.com

The Verdict: The first thing I noticed about these jeans: SPARKLES. Because why the heck not. The second thing I noticed was just how stretchy the denim was. Although they weren’t technically legging jeans, they could have passed for them — and they were tight. I probably could have sized up, but I do think that’s how the jeans are meant to fit (as you can see, they aren’t really a subtle pant). The Limited Too-loving 12-year-old in me would wear them all the time, but realistically I would probably stick with something a little more classic IRL.

The Denim Tester: Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter

The Style: “M” Pencil jean, $89; hsn.com

The Verdict: The first thing I have to say about these jeans is that they’re very, very comfortable… but that may because they didn’t actually fit me as well as I would have liked them to. I followed the sizing chart on the website, but when I put them on I ended up totally drowning in fabric. I suspect if I had the correct size I would like these jeans (the stretch is great!) but I’d probably have to order another size or two to make sure I found my perfect pair.