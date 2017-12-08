ABC

Ugly sweaters are such a holiday norm (even with celebs!) that it’s hard to get creative. To wear something truly shocking, you have to really step up your game and Melissa McCarthy just set the new benchmark. (Take note for all your upcoming holiday parties!)

The comedian stepped in to guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night and came prepared with the most epic holiday-themed wardrobe we’ve ever seen. She opened the show as an actual Christmas tree, wearing a green A-line dress with a tiered skirt covered in tinsel and ornaments. But the real pièce de résistance was the angel hat she used to top off her look.

“This baby was just sitting in my closet waiting for me to take her out for a spin,” she joked during her monologue. “This is my Thursday night outfit of choice.”

She had her parents join her on stage when she tested out another outfit of the night — a complete gingerbread man costume.

Then kept the holiday theme going when she morphed into an actual menorah.

And turned up to interview guest Octavia Spencer in a giant candy cane costume. And to make Spencer feel just as festive, she gave her a snowman headband to wear. “I just have to keep going,” McCarthy said about her costumes.

“That feels right to me,” McCarthy said when Spencer put on her headband. “That’s like a Christmas present for all of us.”

McCarthy stepped in for host Jimmy Kimmel who’s taking a break to be with his family after his 7-month-old son underwent a successful second heart surgery. His first surgery occurred at just 3-days-old, due to his heart condition.

McCarthy joined Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross and Neil Patrick Harris as guest hosts of the week, but McCarthy joked during the night that she wasn’t sure if she was going to accept the gig. “I’ll be honest you know- at first I wasn’t sure if I was going to guest host – I was like I don’t know- but then the producers offered me 12 dollars – cash. Plus all the husked corn that I could carry. I couldn’t refuse.”

