Blonde and Bobs! See Melissa McCarthy's New Highlights and More Spring Hair Updates

By @kaitaroni

Posted on

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Stars are already celebrating the start of spring by switching up their hair with fresh cuts and lighter colors.

Kicking things off, Nobodies star Melissa McCarthy hit the red carpet with blonde balayage highlights on Monday night. The actress said goodbye to her natural brunette hue and went in favor of a golden honey-blonde shade with some cooler-tones mixed in.

Frazer Harrison/Getty; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

McCarthy added to her spring-ready look by wearing the season’s signature trend: a floral patterned pencil skirt! (Shop PeopleStyle editors’ favorite floral pieces here!)

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; JB Lacroix/WireImage

While we’ve been obsessing over Jennifer Lopez‘s waist-length locks (she’s been pioneering the resurgence of Cher hair), she also flawlessly pulls off her new, extension-free length.

Last night, the singer debuted a sleek mid-length chop courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton that’s already giving us some serious haircut inspo. It also looks like Lopez added in even more bright-blonde highlights to give herself the quintessential JLo glow just in time for spring and summer.

Are you loving these stars’ new looks? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!