Stars are already celebrating the start of spring by switching up their hair with fresh cuts and lighter colors.

Kicking things off, Nobodies star Melissa McCarthy hit the red carpet with blonde balayage highlights on Monday night. The actress said goodbye to her natural brunette hue and went in favor of a golden honey-blonde shade with some cooler-tones mixed in.

McCarthy added to her spring-ready look by wearing the season’s signature trend: a floral patterned pencil skirt! (Shop PeopleStyle editors’ favorite floral pieces here!)

While we’ve been obsessing over Jennifer Lopez‘s waist-length locks (she’s been pioneering the resurgence of Cher hair), she also flawlessly pulls off her new, extension-free length.

OBSESSED 💥 Finishing touches on @jlo New Chop today for @worldofdance press day Hair by me #chrisappletonhair Makeup @scottbarnes68 Styling @robzangardi @marielwashere A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Last night, the singer debuted a sleek mid-length chop courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton that’s already giving us some serious haircut inspo. It also looks like Lopez added in even more bright-blonde highlights to give herself the quintessential JLo glow just in time for spring and summer.

Are you loving these stars’ new looks? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!