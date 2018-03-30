Melanie Griffth/Instagram; Inset: Getty

When it comes to celebrities and their beauty treatments, nothing is too crazy or off-limits. Case in point? Just last week we learned that Kim Kardashian West has her esthetician, Melissa from Skin Thesis, on-call for 10 p.m. facials! But on Thursday, Melanie Griffith may just have one-upped Kim when she dialed up her hair colorist for a late-night house call.

The 60-year-old actress shared a photo of her hair color treatment with celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham, who stopped by Griffith’s abode late on Thursday night. In the photo, Griffith is lying on the kitchen counter, right leg gracefully kicked in the air, getting her hair washed by Cunningham’s assistant — in the kitchen sink.

“Extremely grateful and delightedly spoiled!! @traceycunningham1 came to my house tonight, with Kevin, and revitalized my look,” Griffith wrote.

But for something as opulent as having a hair colorist on speed-dial must seem, Cunningham is most likely used to it. She has worked on some of the most famous manes in Hollywood — from Khloé to Cameron to Charlize to Gwyneth to Drew (that’s right, they’re so famous last names aren’t even necessary), just to name a few, and house calls may as well be the norm.

Nonetheless, Griffith definitely upped the bar for the wildest ways Hollywood stars maintain their beauty routines, and we can’t wait until she posts a photo of the finished results.