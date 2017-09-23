Melania Trump Wore a $1,380 Shirt to Harvest Vegetables from the White House Garden — and Twitter Had Feelings

On Friday, Melania Trump held her first event in the White House garden — and she wore a $1,380 shirt while doing it.

“So it appears @FLOTUS wore this $1,380 @Balmain plaid shirt to today’s garden event,” wrote CNN reporter Kate Bennett on Twitter alongside a photo of Trump at the event and a screenshot of the shirt taken from NET-A-PORTER.

Balmain is a French luxury fashion line and is closely associated with the Kardashians.

While some people chose to poke fun at Trump for wearing designer clothes to harvest and plant vegetables in the dirt, others defended the first lady’s right to wear whatever she wants.

so it appears @FLOTUS wore this $1,380 @Balmain plaid shirt to today's garden event. (don't @ me. i am the messenger.) pic.twitter.com/jgOFvoD7hp — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) September 22, 2017

“That’s obscene,” wrote one Twitter user.

While another commented, “that’s more than I make on SocSec for a whole month. She probably won’t wear it again. These people are out of touch with real Americans.”

“I question the morals and wisdom of someone who spends $1K+ on a gardening shirt that looks like something you can buy in Target for < $20,” another user added.

But not everybody had such critical things to say. Writes one Twitter user in defense of Trump, were “you this outraged when Michelle slopped around in that garden wearing $1,150 Jimmy Choo boots? No, didn’t think so. Freakin’ liberals.”

Of course, this is not the first time Trump’s choice of wardrobe has made headlines or started a controversy.

In August when Trump accompanied her husband to Texas to observe Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, people couldn’t resist commenting on her decision to wear a pair of black stilettos while boarding a helicopter outside the White House.

While some people dragged her, others, like The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, pointed out that what the first lady wears on her feet isn’t really that important of an issue.

“But people weren’t talking about the nuclear missile that Kim Jong Un tested, because Melania Trump apparently did something much worse,” Noah said. “She went to Houston wearing high heels.”

“I don’t know why anyone should care what anyone wears when they’re on their way to help people. Like who cares?” he continued, joking that Pope Francis “looks like he’s going to a P. Diddy party” but doesn’t receive backlash.

“In Melania’s defense, she lives in a permanent disaster zone and that’s what she always wears,” he also quipped.