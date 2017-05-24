Melania Trump Dons Dolce & Gabbana for Vatican Visit - and Stefano Gabbana Trolls Haters with #BoycottDolceGabbana

Melania Trump‘s first overseas visit as First Lady has been a stylish one, and her trip to the Vatican was no exception, even while sticking to the strict dress code of modest black formal wear.



While meeting Pope Francis, the former model donned a black lace coat dress by Dolce & Gabbana with long sleeves that fell past her knees. She chose a matching black veil to cover her head.

Though many designers have vowed not to dress the First Lady due to her husband’s political views, Stefano Gabbana, half of the design duo behind the luxury Italian clothing brand, boasted about the ensemble on Instagram by sharing photos of Melania wearing the label’s designs.

“THANK YOU,” the designer captioned a photo of Melania shaking hands with one of the pope’s attendants, adding, “Haters!!!! Remember #boycottdolcegabbana please.”

Gabbana also shared mock instructions on “What to Do With Your Opinion,” telling critics to put theirs where the sun doesn’t shine.

@flotus ❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump ❤❤#DGWoman THANK YOU ❤ Haters!!!! Remember #boycottdolcegabbana please 😂😂😂 remember the post Previous one A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 24, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

@flotus ❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump ❤ #DGWoman #DGStyle ❤❤❤🇮🇹🇺🇸 THANK YOU #boycottdolcegabbana please 😂😂😂 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 24, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

The movement to boycott the brand began in 2015 when Domenico Dolce, Stefano’s design partner, told Panorama magazine, “We oppose gay adoptions. The only family is the traditional one … No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed.”

Celebrities such as Madonna and Elton John refused to buy the clothing in the wake of the comments and called for a mass boycott. Dolce and Gabbana then apologized and the brand is still embraced by most celebrities.

#Repost @stefanogabbana @flotus ❤❤❤❤❤ #DGWoman ❤❤🇺🇸 THANK YOU #madeinitaly🇮🇹 A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on May 23, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Earlier this week, the 47-year-old first lady wore a white suit by the brand for her final night in Riyadh.

Gabbana has previously been proud to dress Melania, even if that means alienating customers because of it.

After the White House released the first official portrait of Melania wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana blazer and 15-carat diamond engagement ring, Gabbana Instagrammed her photo on his personal account writing, “#DGWomanBEAUTIFUL ❤❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump Thank you 🇺🇸❤❤❤ #madeinitaly🇮🇹”



Is Stefano Gabbana going too far to defend Melania Trump? Let us know your thoughts.