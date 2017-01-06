Mel Gibson Shaves His Beard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Mel Gibson has grown very attached to his beard over the past 18 months. But on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor and his beloved facial hair parted ways, when he allowed a passerby on Hollywood Boulevard to shave it off.

In hopes of proving his own hairstyling skills — he says he used to cut his kids’ hair — Gibson enlists a member of the crowd, a man named William, to have his own head of long, red curls buzzed off. But when Gibson leaves him with barely any hair (save for a mullet-like section in the back), the actor allows the newly-shorn dude to return the “favor.”

“I used to cut my childrens’ hair when they were little and they didn’t have a choice in the matter,” Gibson says before going at William’s hair with the clippers. “It wasn’t a great job but it got ’em through, they’re still alive, they survived.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrity Hair Changes: Better Before or After?

He wasn’t quite as sanguine about having his own grizzled facial hair shaved partly off: “I’ve had it for a long time, it’s part of my identity.”

But according to Kimmel, this is the look Gibson should have been rocking all along. “You now look like Mel Gibson,” he said.

What do you think of his new look? Sound off below.