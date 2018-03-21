BACKGRID

Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown is telling the world what she really really wants — by paying sartorial tribute to one of the girl group’s most iconic songs.

After exciting fans with hints of a reunion, the America’s Got Talent judge is proving that she’s just as hyped as the rest of the world by wearing the group’s “Wannabe” lyrics on her jacket. The Spice Girls singer stepped out Tuesday wearing a pink camo coat with, “Ziga Zig Ha,” emblazoned across her back in sparkling silver letters.

Brown’s bright jacket was also covered in patches and designs, including crowns, the letter “M” and of course, her Spice Girls moniker, Scary Spice. She paired the look with a gray romper, ankle socks and baby pink lace-up booties.

The group, who is rumored to be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, hinted that some sort of a reunion is in the works, which the Mel B confirmed.

“I can’t say anything, but you definitely will see us, all five, back together this year,” she recently told reporters.

And according to the star, you can expect to the 1990s style icons to be dressed just as they were back in the day. At a recent Spice Girls get-together, Mel B said that their signature styles have remained very similar — except for Mel C.

“Victoria turned up in black, I turned up in my leopard print coat. Geri had her red hair going on and Mel C… actually Mel C was very ladylike, which was quite funny,” she explained. “Baby still had a blue little coat on. We were all exactly the same. We styled ourselves and we still kind of do.”