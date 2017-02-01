Foxy Roxie! Mel B Flaunts Her Fit Booty During Chicago Intermission

Mel B is giving ’em the ol’ “Razzle Dazzle!”

During an intermission of Broadway’s Chicago, the 41-year-old star showed off her killer (Chicago joke) body while dressed in full Roxie Hart duds.

“Byebyeblackbird #fosse butt I wanted to haha,” the former Spice Girl captioned a video of herself swinging her toned booty from side to side.

In another clip, the singer blew a kiss while striking a dance pose.

She captioned the video: “This is what I do in intermission at @chicagomusical #nyc.”

Mel B sported Hart’s ’20s-inspired flapper bob, a bodysuit and fishnets.

The singer appears to be enjoying her stint as the imprisoned showgirl in the long-running musical.

She began the eight-week limited engagement in December and the star recently revealed on Instagram that she had moved her family to New York during the gig.

This isn’t the first time Mel B has taken fans behind the scenes of her Chicago stint.

Earlier this year, the mom of three posted a photo of herself dressed as Hart in her dressing room, looking into a mirror surrounded by good-luck cards.

“Happy new year everyone let’s make this 2017 a good one #showtime #roxiehart #broadway #nyc,” she captioned the photo.