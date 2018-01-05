Meghan Trainor Helped Fiancé Daryl Sabara Pick Out Her Engagement Ring

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Meghan Trainor found her “Future Husband.”

In December, the pop star announced her engagement to boyfriend of a year and half, former Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara by sharing a video of the proposal and gushing on Instagram that she’s “never been this happy.” It’s been a few weeks since her “perfect” proposal, and she’s still on cloud nine.

During a panel at Fox’s Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour for her new show, The Four, Trainor revealed to ET that she had a hunch the proposal was coming — because they picked out the ring together.

“That was the secret,” Trainor said about selecting her ring. “But I just wanted to make it perfect, just in case, you know? It’s like, ‘Just so you know, this one is my favorite.'”

The couple selected a round diamond set on a diamond band. And since the ring reveal wouldn’t be a surprise, Sabara wanted to make sure there was some secretive element about his proposal.

So he created a magical winter wonderland with a tunnel of Christmas lights where he got down on one knee. He also orchestrated a way for her friends and family to be a part of the special occasion. On Instagram Trainor gushed that he made all of her “dreams come true.”

“I was surprised that she was surprised. It’s so hard to surprise her,” Sabara said.

The elaborate proposal took Sabara “months” to plan. “He hadn’t slept [for] a long time,” Trainor shared. “It was my dream come true and more.” And in the end, Sabara says all the sleep deprivation was “worth it.”

The pair was introduced to one another a year and a half ago by mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz.

“I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too. Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever,'” Trainor told Chelsea Handler on her show. “And she’s like, ‘I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.’ I was like, ‘Daryl? Okay.'”