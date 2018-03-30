Sarah Flint knows how to design chic, sophisticated and well-made shoes for women. Handcrafted in Italy, her designs have become favorites of celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Amal Clooney and Kate Bosworth. With such a star-studded following, it’s no surprise that one of her biggest fans also happens to be trendy royal-to-be Meghan Markle. Spotted stepping out in Sarah Flint shoes long before her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle has been a devoted fan, wearing the emerging designer’s shoes since the inception of her namesake brand a little over five years ago. She even rocked a pair of “Lana” flats while stepping out with Prince Harry publicly for the first-time ever at his Invictus Games in Toronto.

Splash News Online

But you don’t have to be royalty to get your hands on these chic (and incredibly comfortable!) styles. Though a pretty pair of shoes from the designer usually ranges from $200 to $650, right now during their semi-annual spring sale, you can score all kinds of gorgeous flats, pumps, boots and booties for 30 percent off.

Some of the styles of Markle loves are marked down — but selling out fast! So hurry and shop before the sale ends.

Markle reportedly owns the “Emma” pump in several colors — as does fellow Sarah Flint fan Amal Clooney:

Splash News Online (3)

Buy It! Emma Pumps, $241.50 (orig. $345); sarahflint.com

And Markle wore the “Lily” flats on Instagram — before she deleted her social media accounts.

Buy It! Lily Flats, $241.50 (orig. $345); sarahflint.com

Finally, she wore the “Jay” pump 100 for her second official royal outing this past January.

6097434

Buy It! Jay Pump 100, $297.50 (orig. $395); sarahflint.com