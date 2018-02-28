What to Shop from Meghan Markle's Go-To Fashion Brands

Meghan Markle may not be royalty just yet, but her sense of style has already won over the hearts (and credit cards) of women around the world. The stylish handbags, coats and shoes that she's worn have sold out completely and racked up waitlists of 3,000 and more within hours. So we've picked out our go-to styles from each of her favorite fashion brands so you can still get her look but without the wait. Scroll through to shop them now!