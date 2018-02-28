Style
The Best Thing to Buy from Each of Meghan Markle's Favorite Fashion Brands
We’ve picked out one go-to piece from each of Meghan Markle’s favorite fashion brands. Shop and get her look!
What to Shop from Meghan Markle's Go-To Fashion Brands
Meghan Markle may not be royalty just yet, but her sense of style has already won over the hearts (and credit cards) of women around the world. The stylish handbags, coats and shoes that she's worn have sold out completely and racked up waitlists of 3,000 and more within hours. So we've picked out our go-to styles from each of her favorite fashion brands so you can still get her look but without the wait. Scroll through to shop them now!
Aquazzura
Luxury Italian shoe brand Aquazzura is a favorite go-to of Markle's. She wore the brand's "Casablanca" pumps while speaking at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum and another pair to announce her engagement to Prince Harry last November. One pair that we're lusting over are these gorgeous embellished mules that will instantly add a touch of glamour to any outfit.
Buy It! Crystal-Embellished Grosgrain Mules, $850; net-a-porter.com
Jason Wu
Jason Wu is known for his show-stopping red carpet gowns, lady-like silhouettes and luxurious styles. Meghan Markle wore a gorgeous navy belted wrap dress by the designer while attending the first annual Royal Foundation Forum. We're currently obsessing over this ultra-chic and modern ruffle dress.
Buy It! Ruffled Grosgrain-Trimmed Stretch-Crepe Dress, $1,695; net-a-porter.com
Club Monaco
We love Club Monaco for so many reasons - and so does Markle (who wore the brand's dress for her first church appearance with the royal family)! And she's loved the brand for years: While attending the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas pre-Harry she wore a white and red printed midi dress. Get a similar look with this gorgeous printed number from the beloved brand.
Buy It! Janou Dress, $199 (orig. $289); clubmonaco.com
Everlane
Markle accessorized her casual look with The Day Tote from the ethical and chic fashion brand Everlane for her first official appearance with Prince Harry. The brand recently launched The Day Tote in several more colorways including this pretty pink hue.
Buy It! The Day Market Tote, $165; everlane.com
MOTHER
Markle is known for her more laid-back, California-girl style and one of her favorite denim brands is MOTHER, which she wore while attending the Invictus Games in Toronto. We love the classic skinny fit and slightly frayed hem of "The Looker" in this "One Smart Cookie" wash - it's perfect for day or night!
Buy It! The Looker Ankle Fray, $228; motherdenim.com
Sarah Flint
Meghan Markle is a huge fan of shoe designer Sarah Flint and stepped out in the "Natalie" flats while attending the Invictus Games with Prince Harry. We're loving these brightly colored "Abigail" mules for spring.
Buy It! Abigail Slide, $375; sarahflint.com
Veronica Beard
American brand Veronica Beard is known for their elevated sportswear, everyday essentials and signature "Dickey Jacket". Markle wore a pair of the brand's "Adley" style wide-leg pants while in Edinburgh and looked effortlessly chic. One of our top picks for spring? The "Colson Dickey Jacket" in blue - the bright hue and button details are totally on trend for the upcoming season.
Buy It! Colson Dickey Jacket, $595; veronicabeard.com
J.Crew
Markle is known for mixing high-fashion pieces with affordable brands, with one of her favorite go-to's being J.Crew. Her easy vacation style was topped off with a white panama hat by the brand while on a trip to Italy. One of our go-to essentials from J.Crew is their classic oversized button down - it's perfect for work and play.
Buy It! Oversized Boy Button-Up Shirt, $79.50; jcrew.com
Mackage
Known for their leathers and outerwear styles, Mackage is a timeless contemporary brand that Markle wore for her first public appearance with husband-to-be, Prince Harry, in Nottingham, England. We especially love the brand's intricately detailed handbags, which launched in 2013.
Buy It! Wilma-C Round Leather Shoulder Bag, $325; mackage.com
Burberry
As one of Britain's most iconic design houses, it's no wonder that Burberry is a favorite fashion label of Markle's - she even stepped out in a tartan plaid wool and cashmere-blend style similar to this while on her most recent visit to Edinburgh. Although pricey, a classic Burberry trench is a timeless wardrobe investment that will never go out of style.
Buy It! Tropical Gabardine Asymmetric Trench Coat, $2,395; burberry.com