From her soft, undone waves to her natural makeup, Meghan Markle’s beauty routine appears to be effortless. The soon-to-be royal, who is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19th, has caught the attention of not just royal fanatics, but beauty lovers everywhere. And now, you can get a little closer to recreating her signature looks and skincare regimen, thanks to some insight from industry insiders on the star’s must-have products.

According to a representative for British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, there’s a rumor circling around the beauty world that the 36-year-old former Suits actress has a favorite lipstick shade from the pro’s eponymous cosmetics line. It’s the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria, a taupe-y nude shade that’s of course created in honor of — and named after — Victoria Beckham.

And that’s not all. The insider, who represents Japanese skincare brand Tatcha as well, says she’s also a fan of the brand’s Polished Classic Rice Enzyme Powder, which is a dry powder that’s massaged onto the skin in order to gently exfoliate away dry, dead skin cells.

So if it’s her skin or lipstick shade you’re after, these products are worth a try.