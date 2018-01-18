From her messy buns to her Club Monaco collection, Meghan Markle’s style has continued to keep royal-family watchers, fashion fans and Suits devotees captivated. Her latest look, a casual all-black outfit worn with Prince Harry at Cardiff Castle in Wales, is no exception. Her black wrap coat, coordinating scarf, pants and boots (worn with another surprisingly casual hairstyle) were standard yet chic Markle fare, but it was her accessories that stood out: her mismatched earrings, and her deep-green top-handle purse from DeMellier London. Haven’t heard of the brand? Prepare to become obsessed.

Markle wore the “Mini Venice” bag in forest grain, which retails for $375, is currently available for pre-order. The style is also available in 10 other colors (or colours, because, British), and also comes in a slightly larger version, the “Midi Venice.” The price is relatively modest (especially when compared to the $1,490 price tag of the Chloé “Pixie” bag she wore on Christmas day), and, according to DeMellier’s website, their bags are “handcrafted in the south of Spain by local artisans using the finest Italian and Spanish materials.” And if you’re looking to get one for yourself, you can feel good about the wardrobe addition: For every purchase, the label donates a set of lifesaving vaccines and treatments to a child in need through their own charity initiative called A Bag, A Life.

Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

“We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the royal family,” DeMellier’s founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh tells PEOPLE.

And Markle isn’t the only celeb fan of the label. Lily Collins has been spotted with the “Chicago” tote:

Daniel Robertson/startraks

Emily Blunt wore the multi-tone “Stockholm” tote:

JMA/Star Max/GC Images

January Jones stepped out wearing the “Berlin” crossbody…

BACKGRID

…while Isla Fisher wore the smaller “Mini Berlin”:

FameFlynet

And yes, even Beyoncé has blessed DeMellier, wearing the “Oslo” clutch on Instagram:

One thing’s for sure: Thanks to Markle (and these other celebs), we now have a new bag brand to love.