Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Romantic Engagement Photo Looks

You can’t shop Meghan Markle‘s custom three-stone ring — after all, it’s made up of a diamond from Botswana and two from the collection of Princess Diana — but fashionistas can replicate the bride-to-be’s looks from her dreamy engagement photo shoot with Prince Harry.

The American actress wore a glamorous black dress with a sheer bodice adorned with leaf embellishments in a photo where she and Harry are sitting on steps, with Meghan leaning into her man. While Harry looks dashing in a navy suit by Burberry, which retails for $1,395 and is a favorite of David Beckham and Andy Murray according to its description, Markle’s gown steals the show.

Celebrity-loved British label Ralph & Russo is behind the stunner, but a similar look can be achieved with this design from Tadashi Shoji that combines a long, romantic skirt with an illusion top. Bonus: it’s a fraction of the cost at $428 on Nordstrom’s website.

Meghan kept things casual in another shot, where she and Harry smile as she lovingly places her hand on his cheek. Every woman needs a simple white sweater this time of year, like the wool top with a crew neck by Victoria Beckham chosen by the former Suits star. The piece retails for $980, according to My Theresa.

But one thing you can’t put a price on: love. The couple look head over heels for each other in the stunning snaps shared by Kensington Palace on Thursday, katwhich was taken earlier this week at Frogmore House in Windsor by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

“It was an incredible honor to be asked to document this wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for one another,” Lubomirski said, according to a statement from the palace. “I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together.”

The release of the photos comes just one day after Meghan joined Harry and other senior members of the royal family for Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas lunchat Buckingham Palace. Meghan will also travel to Sandringham with Harry to join the royal family for Christmas.

Will you be rocking a Meghan Markle-inspired look this holiday season? Share in the comments below.