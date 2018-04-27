Meghan Markle's Perfectly Polished Outfit Formula is the Only Look You'll Ever Need

Leave it to Meghan Markle to put together the perfect outfit equation for looking chic, sophisticated and polished: a tailored blazer + pretty sundress + pointed-toe pumps. Not only does this look work just as well for royal receptions as it does for the office, but it’s so simple and easy to copy it makes getting dressed a breeze. Scroll through to shop five of our favorite spring-ready combos!
