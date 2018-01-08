The Powerful, Suffragette-Inspired Meaning Behind Emma Stone's 2018 Golden Globes Makeup

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Stone‘s black dress wasn’t the only thing she used to make a statement for the Time’s Up movement at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. The star also worked with her hair and makeup team to make a statement with her beauty look as well – and the pros behind the look shared the scoop with PeopleStyle.

“Once I heard about the idea of women coming together and wearing black to the ceremony, and the message behind it, my friend Arianne [Phillips] designing the Time’s Up pin and what the message is, I wanted the makeup to have a message as well,” makeup artist Rachel Goodwin , Nars Director of Pro Artistry and Red Carpet, tells PeopleStyle of the looks she designed for Stone and Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey.

So the pro turned to history, and landed on shades worn by 19th-century feminists. “I thought, red lipstick was a color suffragettes wore, so I did more research and found that they also wore very specific, symbolic sashes, pins, petticoats and all these things in purple, emerald green and white when they were fighting for the right to vote.”

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

With that in mind, Goodwin created a look on Stone (who attended with tennis legend Billie Jean King) that included all three of the symbolic shades: emerald green and white on her lids and violet on her lips. “I wanted to give the beauty look that had more meaning to me that was far beyond mascara and lipstick,” she says.

Goodwin used a dark emerald Nars pencil on Stone's top and bottom lash lines, and layered a green shade from the brand's limited-edition Man Ray palette on top, creating a graphic smoky eye with white shadow on her inner corners to represent "purity." She completed the look with a mauve-y toned lipstick on her lips and cheekbones. As for her hair, hairstylist Mara Roszak shares that she was going for a look that made Stone feel confident — and pulled inspiration from the "elegance" in her black lace Louis Vuitton dress.