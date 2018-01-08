The Powerful, Suffragette-Inspired Meaning Behind Emma Stone's 2018 Golden Globes Makeup

Emma Stone‘s black dress wasn’t the only thing she used to make a statement for the Time’s Up movement at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. The star also worked with her hair and makeup team to make a statement with her beauty look as well – and the pros behind the look shared the scoop with PeopleStyle.
Goodwin used a dark emerald Nars pencil on Stone’s top and bottom lash lines, and layered a green shade from the brand’s limited-edition Man Ray palette on top, creating a graphic smoky eye with white shadow on her inner corners to represent “purity.” She completed the look with a mauve-y toned lipstick on her lips and cheekbones.
“Emma is so authentic in every way and in everything she does. I always want her to feel like herself,” Roszak said. “And I want women to feel like themselves when I’m working with them. I want them to feel confident and for the look to represent who they are and I think now more than ever, that’s necessary. I don’t think women need to be told how they should look.”
To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.
Roszak blew Stone’s hair smooth and added height at her roots with Living Proof Full Root Lift spray, before creating waves all over with a 1” curling iron. The pro then wrapped everything into a french twist at the back, and locked it into place with the Living Proof Flex Shaping Hairspray.
And Goodwin and Roszak both felt the import of this particular red carpet, after working together with Stone on dozens.