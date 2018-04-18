RFK Jr.'s Daughter Kick Kennedy 'Heartbroken' Over Death of Billionaire Boyfriend Matthew Mellon

Kick Kennedy, 30, a model and daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was dating billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon at the time he passed away Monday following a possible return to substance use, according to Kennedy’s model manager.

“She is heartbroken, shocked, she didn’t see this coming,” says Christine Schott of the news of Kennedy’s death at 53 in Cancun, Mexico, where he was expected to enter a treatment facility. “She is devastated and will not be making comment.”

Kennedy, who lives in Los Angeles, had been dating Mellon for about four months. The pair traveled the world together, including Switzerland, London, Washington, D.C. and New York, says Schott.

“He was sober and they were enjoying life,” she says. “Then all of a sudden he apparently fell off the wagon.”

Mellon was the ex-husband of Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon, with whom he shared one child, daughter Araminta, known as “Minty.” He was previously married to designer Nicole Hanley, with whom he shared two children, Force and Olympia.

Matthew Mellon and ex-wife Tamara Mellon in 2003.

Schott doesn’t know what kind of substance Mellon may have been using at the time of his death.

The New York Post reports that Mellon was in Mexico to try the controversial opioid-addiction treatment ibogaine, a psychoactive root found in Africa that’s purported to treat drug addiction and is illegal in the U.S. Mellon battled with an addiction to Oxycontin for years, and revealed to Page Six in 2016 that he was spending $100,000 a month on the drug, taking about 80 pills a day.

Kennedy has modeled for designer Alvin Valley and has appeared on the covers of Town & Country and Quest. The Stanford graduate is also an actor with handful of TV appearances, has worked at the family-affiliated non-profits Riverkeeper and RFK Foundation, and has been a contributing editor at Rolling Stone and Town & Country, says Schott.

She believes Mellon started using substances again sometime last week. “They were having a great time. Her 30th birthday [party] was supposed to be Friday night,” Schott says. “I understand he wanted to stay but it was decided he needed help.”

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan/Getty; John Lamparski/WireImage

A source who knows the couple says that Kick “literally put him on a plane to Mexico and he went to Palm Beach instead. He was supposed to check into the rehab in Mexico and was found dead.”

On Monday, Mellon “died suddenly in Cancun, Mexico, where he was attending a drug rehabilitation facility,” according to a statement by a family rep obtained by Page Six.

But on Tuesday, the Mellon family changed their statement and told the New York Post that Mellon died in Cancun, “where he was planning to check into a rehabilitation facility for follow-up treatment.”

Dr. Alberto Sola, medical director at Clear Sky Recovery, told The Hollywood Reporter that Mellon died prior to his scheduled check-in at the rehab center.

Mellon made his fortune in cryptocurrency, turning a $2 million investment into $1 billion, according to the Page Six statement.

Kick’s namesake is President John F. Kennedy’s sister Kick, who died in a plane crash when she was engaged to a British aristocrat.

Although Schott is not sure how the couple met, she notes that Jackie Kennedy, wife of president Kennedy and Kick’s great-aunt, and Bunny Mellon, a relative of Matthew’s, were good friends, with Bunny helping Jackie decorate her homes.