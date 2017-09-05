Matthew McConaughey may be best known for his starring roles in Academy Award-winning films but giving back is where the actor is focusing most of his time these days. The 47-year-old star recently expanded his philanthropic platform by partnering with skincare company Kiehl’s on a campaign benefiting the Autism Speaks organization.

The collaboration is centered around a special video of the actor spreading the message that “children with autism need our support and they need it right now.”

Viewers are invited to share the informative video across all social media platforms to raise awareness and money for funding Autism research and resources. For every share the video receives, Kiehl’s plans to donate $1 to Autism Speaks until they reach their goal of $200,000.

But the benefits don’t stop there. The brand is also releasing a limited edition version of their beloved Ultra Facial Cream. McConaughey was given the opportunity to design the packaging of the product, which features vibrant colors, geometric shapes, designs of airplanes and bikes, and of course the iconic Autism Speaks blue puzzle piece logo.

This partnership isn’t the only way the star is giving back. McConaughey and his wife, Camila, started the Just Keep Livin Foundation to provide high school students with after-school programs that encourage the development of the body and mind, making this partnership with Kiehl’s and Autism Speaks a perfect fit.

“Autism affects an estimated 70 million people worldwide, and many of the students enrolled in my Just Keep Livin after school programs are on the autism spectrum,” said McConaughey said. “I’ve witnessed firsthand the effects of autism, not only on the child, but on their families as well.”

We caught up with the actor turned philanthropist to get the inside scoop on not only his charity work but also his go-to beauty products.

Why did you decide to partner with Kiehls?

Kiehls does good work for good causes. When they approached me to work with them on this campaign and support a cause like Autism Speaks it made sense to me.

Why is Autism Speaks a cause that’s close to your heart?

After the birth of my first son Levi, I knew I wanted to find a way to help kids, in particular high school kids who are really at a pivotal phase in their lives. Our work with Just Keep Livin is dedicated to empower youth and provide them with the tools they need to make healthy choices and lead active and productive lives.

What’s new with J.K. Living?

We continue to grow and are serving close to 3,000 kids in almost 30 schools. I recently shot in Ohio and we will now be starting programs there as well,

How do you get your young kids involved in giving back?

As a family we are fortunate to give back through the year. Camila, the kids, and I deliver food every Thanksgiving in Austin, we often visit the Just Keep Livin programs in various schools and we are fortunate enough to travel the world when I work, which provides the kids an education in culture so they don’t really look at shapes, sizes, and colors as being different.

What is your skincare routine like?

In the morning, I like a good steam and a Kiehl’s daily SPF moisturizer. I also use Kiehl’s leave in conditioner after I shower and Black African Soap as a simple face wash before bed.

How do you pick yourself up when you’re feeling low?

I try not to use others as a bench mark to compare myself to. As long as I am being the best I can be that’s all I try to be. I try and break a sweat every day to keep the body and mind where it needs to be.

What’s the oldest thing in your closet?

I’m not sure what is the oldest but I do have an orange/brown leather jacket we call “Rusty” that has spent some good times with me.

Do you steal any products from your wife’s beauty stash?

She actually steals from me.

