Matthew McConaughey Says He Was Balding in the ’90s Until He Found This Miracle Cure

Matthew McConaughey without his long, wavy hair? It’s hard to imagine, but going bald was almost a reality for the actor — and he wasn’t alright, alright, alright with it.

In an appearance on Live! with Kelly Thursday, the 47-year-old star reveals that while his hair is all real now, things weren’t look so promising back in 1999. “Yup, it’s real, that’s what I got. Actually, I was losing my hair in ’99. Yes, I was,” he shares.

Thanks to a natural hair loss treatment, however, he managed to grow his hair back.

“I started rubbing my head with this stuff called Regenix, and damn if it didn’t come back. I had a silver dollar [bald spot in the back of my head],” he says, adding that the regrowth was so good, a doctor took false responsibility for filling in the balding area with hair transplants. “I run into this guy in Beverly Hills and he goes, ‘I’ve been wanting to meet you because I go to this conference every year and over the last 10 years we always put you on the screen as an example of a great hair transplant. For the last six years nobody ever raised their hand to say it was them and the last three years there’s this doctor from Sweden that takes credit for it.’ And I go, ‘Ah, he’s full of BS’ and he goes, ‘Can I look at your scalp? And he looks at it and he goes, You don’t have hair transplants, I’m going to bust this man at next year’s convention.'”

And he’s so thankful for Regenix saving his hair that he’s even quoted on the brand’s website. “I’ve been using Regenix, stuff for healthy hair to keep this hair strong, because some of this hair was falling out. Now my hairline’s better than when I was 18.”

But McConaughey is a man of many hair phases — and a brush with baldness isn’t the only hair nightmare the star has encountered through the years. “Oh yeah, high school I had a perm [in the back of my head], right after the rat tail, right before the bleach blonde,” he says, adding, “As I remember it, I did have straight hair and then I got a perm at 15 and it’s been curly ever since. I even passed it down to my kids too.”

