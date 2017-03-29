Matt Damon and George Clooney Disagree on the Meaning of 'Business Casual'

Matt Damon and George Clooney are best friends. And as such, we can only presume they engage in the usual pastimes of celebrity BFFs, such as dining out at swanky restaurants with their wives, calling each other up to compare notes on the latest Oscar-worthy screenplay they’re reading, examining the finer points of their new multi-million dollar business venture, and of course, discussing what they plan on wearing the next day. But it seems the pair may not be quite as in sync on that last front as they thought, attending CinemaCon in two outfits that demonstrate the actors each have a very different definition of the phrase “business casual.”

Prior to their appearance on stage at CinemaCon 2017 Paramount Pictures Presentation at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas, we have to imagine that these two founding members of the Lake Cuomo squad took a brief moment to compare notes on what they were thinking of wearing, if only so as not to make the embarrassing fashion faux pas of showing up in the exact same pair of dressy slacks. Naturally, the old friends assumed business casual would be the safest bet for their big day, but clearly they should had taken a moment to discuss what that precise phrase actually means to them both.

Damon put the emphasis on the casual half of the term, attending the event in dark denim, a fresh white t-shirt, and, to his credit, what appears to be a very luxurious zip-up hoodie. Clooney, on the other hand, leaned towards the opposite end of the spectrum, going for a very corporate interpretation of casual Friday, loosening up his grey formalwear by ditching the tie and unbuttoning his color a bit. While both men looked perfectly appropriate for the event, they might want to be a little more specific about the details of their attire before attending their next “beach formal” event.

