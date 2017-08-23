Lately, stars like Zoë Kravitz, Claire Foy, Camila Belle and more have been trying a new — and incredibly easy — makeup trend. They’ve all been matching their makeup to their red carpet dresses, a look — that if done right — is chic, fun, and somewhat foolproof. The only downside? It’s easy to go overboard (read: the baby blue eye shadow that may have matched your prom dress). So in order to find out how to do it the right way, we tapped makeup artist Nina Park, a strong supporter of the trend, to share her outfit-matching secrets in the “How It’s Done” video above. Let’s just say we’ve come a long way since the ’90s.

To begin creating the look, Park first chooses a shade that both matches the model Char’s shirt and would play well with her skin tone, especially on the lips. Park opts for a bright coral shade, first applying a lip liner all over. But because that shade was a touch too light, Park then layers a darker coral gloss on top. And not only does it blend to make the perfect match, but it also plays up the shimmery finish on the shirt.

@maggieq, hot tamale 🌶🌶🔥🔥 ft. my current obsession @chanelofficial rouge allure in #rougefeu @seijinyc #ninaparkbeauty #chanelbeauty A post shared by Nina Park (@ninapark) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

But what happens if the color you want to wear doesn’t work on your lips? Not a problem, says Park, who says to match darker purples, greens or blues with eye makeup instead.

“If there’s a pop of color, it’s always nice if it’s a color like a coral or a pink that you can wear on your lips, I’d go with that,” says Park. “Otherwise, it’s always fun if there’s a pop of green to add a hint of it on your eyes, it doesn’t have to be eye shadow all over the lid, but a liner would pop or even green mascara. You can wear it different ways and keep everything else natural.”

❤️🌹this one @constanzesaemann @sequinspandex @lindashalabihair #ninaparkbeauty #bts A post shared by Nina Park (@ninapark) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

The key? Make sure it goes well with your complexion. If there’s a red shade in your outfit look at the undertones to make sure it complements your skin tone. “If you have olive skin, an orange-red looks amazing, or if you have cooler-toned skin, a blue-red looks amazing.”

What looks do you want us to teach you next? Sound off in the comments below.