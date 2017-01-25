Mary Tyler Moore's Most Memorable TV Style Moments, from the Beret Toss to Her Barrier-Breaking Pants

Mary Tyler Moore paved the way for so many women on (and off) television. She also shaped their closets. The actress, who died at the age of 80 on Wednesday, was a fashion pioneer for professional working women. Below, check out her defining style moments as one of primetime TV’s most trailblazing leading ladies.

The Beret Toss

In the opening credits of the Mary Tyler Moore show, the actress tours Minneapolis sporting her famous smile. Her second most important accessory? That knit hat she throws in the air, which we imagine led to an increase in beret sales at department stores across the country.

Getty

The Cigarette Pants

For her Emmy-winning role as Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, Moore did not play a typical ’50s housewife in a full-skirted house dress and apron. She followed her own style handbook in a wardrobe which included a ton of ankle-grazing pants, button-downs and chic sweaters. Basically, she was a modern, liberated response to June Cleaver.

Everett

The Mod Coat and Boot Collection

Now we know where fashionistas like Alexa Chung and Kate Bosworth get their ’70s inspiration from. Moore was the queen of Go Go-girl style, from her shearling coats to her white patent leather boots.

The Power Dresser

Turtlenecks. Structured suits. Chic separates. Moore pioneered the working girl wardrobe and redefined how women dressed at the office.

–Brittany Talarico