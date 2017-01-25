Style

A Look Back at Mary Tyler Moore's Most Memorable Style Moments Through the Years

Whether she was helping shape the professional working woman’s wardrobe on TV or dazzling on the red carpet, the star’s pioneering fashion sense is enduring

By @ckcolleen

Posted on

CBS/Getty

1961

The first - and most enduring - style barrier she broke was playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, an average '60s housewife who favored progressive cigarette pants over traditional housedresses.

Getty

1966

And although her character is most associated with casual wear, Mary pulled out every glamorous stop for the Emmy Awards, wearing a floral-embroided gown with a retro high pony. 

CBS

1970

 

The Mary Tyler Moore Show's opening credits are famous for the theme song, her infectious smile and the iconic knit hat she tosses into the air, twirling around in her double-breasted peacoat. 

CBS/Getty

1970

As the news producer Mary Richards, she favored wearing chic separates like this tweed blazer, white blouse and elegant scarf worn as a tie. 

CBS/Getty

1970

From her shearling-trimmed coats to her white leather boots, her character Mary Richards captured the epitome of '70s Go Go-girl style

1973

Her one-shouldered printed, ruffled dress and elegant updo at the Emmy Awards was simple, classic and still stands the test of time today. 

CBS Photo Archive/Getty

1974

Playing a pioneering single career woman on TV, Mary suited herself with a wardrobe full of trendy, contemporary pieces that were as bold as her personality, as seen in this head-turning yellow checkered pant suit. 

CBS/Getty

1974

We'd gladly take her white suit with matching turtleneck in our wardrobe today.

Getty

1976

The cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show all took home top honors at the 1976 Emmy Awards, and Mary should have definitely taken home "best dressed" for her shimmery beaded halter gown. 

CBS/Getty

1977

She finished The Mary Tyler Moore Show as fashionably as she started in a hallmark fitted suit and turtleneck shirt. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

1978

You don't even have to check the date to know she's pictured here in the late '70s with her bell-bottom, high-waisted jeans, denim jacket, tie-neck blouse and platform boots. 

LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

1980

Trendy chokers of today can't compare to the way she ingeniously tied her scarf into a chic statement piece at the Tony Awards. 

Getty

1981

She had a major princess moment in her ombré lilac one-shoulder ball gown accessorized with a delicate bow at the 1981 Academy Awards. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

1987

Mary doubled down on the florals for the spring auction party at the New York City Opera wearing a tropical-print skirt worn with a crisp white button-down and wide belt.

Ron Galella/WireImage

1987

The actress's style remained so classic and streamlined that even the oversize details of the '80s couldn't alter it much, as seen in this bow-adorned strapless dress.

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

1990

On a very glamorous date night with husband Dr. Robert Levine, she shone in a embellished, glittery gold off-the-shoulder gown paired with a blinding wreath-style necklace. 

WireImage

1992

She was a very early adopter of creature couture, sporting a dragonfly brooch on her strapless ball gown at a charity event for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

1992

The bold, colorful, polka dot shift dress she wore to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was the perfect choice to celebrate her funny, bold, impactful career. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2008

She arrived at the 2008 Emmy Awards in a body-hugging black halter gown that proved she hadn't aged a day since she first graced our TVs in the '60s. 

