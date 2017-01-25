Style
A Look Back at Mary Tyler Moore's Most Memorable Style Moments Through the Years
Whether she was helping shape the professional working woman’s wardrobe on TV or dazzling on the red carpet, the star’s pioneering fashion sense is enduring
By Colleen Kratofil•@ckcolleen
Mary Tyler Moore's Most Memorable TV Style Moments, from the Beret Toss to Her Barrier-Breaking Pants
1 of 19
1961
The first - and most enduring - style barrier she broke was playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, an average '60s housewife who favored progressive cigarette pants over traditional housedresses.
2 of 19
1966
And although her character is most associated with casual wear, Mary pulled out every glamorous stop for the Emmy Awards, wearing a floral-embroided gown with a retro high pony.
3 of 19
1970
The Mary Tyler Moore Show's opening credits are famous for the theme song, her infectious smile and the iconic knit hat she tosses into the air, twirling around in her double-breasted peacoat.
4 of 19
1970
As the news producer Mary Richards, she favored wearing chic separates like this tweed blazer, white blouse and elegant scarf worn as a tie.
5 of 19
1970
From her shearling-trimmed coats to her white leather boots, her character Mary Richards captured the epitome of '70s Go Go-girl style.
6 of 19
1973
Her one-shouldered printed, ruffled dress and elegant updo at the Emmy Awards was simple, classic and still stands the test of time today.
7 of 19
1974
Playing a pioneering single career woman on TV, Mary suited herself with a wardrobe full of trendy, contemporary pieces that were as bold as her personality, as seen in this head-turning yellow checkered pant suit.
8 of 19
1974
We'd gladly take her white suit with matching turtleneck in our wardrobe today.
9 of 19
1976
The cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show all took home top honors at the 1976 Emmy Awards, and Mary should have definitely taken home "best dressed" for her shimmery beaded halter gown.
10 of 19
1977
She finished The Mary Tyler Moore Show as fashionably as she started in a hallmark fitted suit and turtleneck shirt.
11 of 19
1978
You don't even have to check the date to know she's pictured here in the late '70s with her bell-bottom, high-waisted jeans, denim jacket, tie-neck blouse and platform boots.
12 of 19
1980
Trendy chokers of today can't compare to the way she ingeniously tied her scarf into a chic statement piece at the Tony Awards.
13 of 19
1981
She had a major princess moment in her ombré lilac one-shoulder ball gown accessorized with a delicate bow at the 1981 Academy Awards.
14 of 19
1987
Mary doubled down on the florals for the spring auction party at the New York City Opera wearing a tropical-print skirt worn with a crisp white button-down and wide belt.
15 of 19
1987
The actress's style remained so classic and streamlined that even the oversize details of the '80s couldn't alter it much, as seen in this bow-adorned strapless dress.
16 of 19
1990
On a very glamorous date night with husband Dr. Robert Levine, she shone in a embellished, glittery gold off-the-shoulder gown paired with a blinding wreath-style necklace.
17 of 19
1992
She was a very early adopter of creature couture, sporting a dragonfly brooch on her strapless ball gown at a charity event for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
18 of 19
1992
The bold, colorful, polka dot shift dress she wore to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was the perfect choice to celebrate her funny, bold, impactful career.
19 of 19
2008
She arrived at the 2008 Emmy Awards in a body-hugging black halter gown that proved she hadn't aged a day since she first graced our TVs in the '60s.
