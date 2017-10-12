Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy made a rare appearance together Wednesday at the New York Academy of Art’s Take Home a Nude art party and auction.

The couple, who have been married since November 2015, held hands and posed for photographers at the event — which took place at famed auction house Sotheby’s.

Olsen, 31, covered up in an oversized zip-up black coat, trimmed at the hemline with white lace details, and the fashion designer and former Full House star accessorized her look with pigtail braids, a silver necklace and cream hook-and-loop fastened sneakers. Her 48-year-old husband wore a charcoal suit, blue button-down, navy tie and black shoes.

RELATED: Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen Arrive at the 2017 CFDA Awards Wearing Exactly What You’d Expect Them to Wear

Olsen and Sarkozy were last spotted out together in September at the Grand Prix and final day of the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York where Olsen finished third in the $10,000 “amateur owner jumper classic” category with her horse Dunotaire V, winning $1,500 for her time.

On Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after-show, Olsen’s sister-in-law Carla Bruni gave fans a rare inside look at Olsen and Sarkozy’s marriage — gushing that, “They seem so happy.”

“I met her at some cousin’s wedding and she looked adorable and very kind and also Olivier looks very happy with her,” the supermodel (and France’s former first lady) said.

Bruni went on to reveal that although she and husband Nicolas Sarkozy were invited to Olsen’s 2015 wedding to Olivier Sarkozy (Nicolas is Olivier’s half-brother), the couple was unable to attend due to “geographical reasons.” That meant she couldn’t confirm the infamous rumor that Olsen’s wedding featured bowls of cigarettes on all the tables — though she did share her feelings about it: “Bowls of cigarettes? Why not!”

RELATED VIDEO: Carla Bruni Opens Up About Her Brother-in-Law Olivier Sarkozy’s Marriage to Mary-Kate Olsen: ‘They Seem So Happy’

The Take Home a Nude gala — known for its silent auction, naked models and stilt walkers — honored famed American figurative painter John Alexander, whose works are beloved by stars like Mick Jagger and Steve Martin. (Alexander is also a co-founder of Crystal Skull Vodka, along with Ghostbusters actor Dan Aykroyd.)

More than 200 works were featured at the event, with all proceeds benefiting the New York Academy of Art.

This year’s show was chaired by some famous faces too, including (among others) musician Jimmy Buffett, Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels, and Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg.