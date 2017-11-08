Mary-Kate Olsen Looks So in Love With Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband of two years, Olivier Sarkozy, lead a very low-key life. They pick their public outings carefully, they’re rarely seen out together and they rarely crack a smile for photographers. But on Wednesday night, the two totally mixed it up.

The couple was spotted celebrating the Minnie Muse blog relaunch in N.Y.C. where they posed for a cute cuddly pic and were caught giving goofy grins to one another.

If you’re as surprised as we are, hold on to your seat. Mary-Kate was even more smiley and cheerful chatting with sister Ashley Olsen, also in attendance.

It’s not very often the Olsen sisters surprise us (in fact, it’s so few and far between that we tracked them all here), but this rare appearance looking as bubbly as they do make it one of their most shocking anti-Olsen moments on record.

As for their style, they stuck to their signature looks through and through. Mary-Kate chose a long black coat with brown top-handle bag, while Ashley wore a loose-fitting black suit with white shirt underneath.