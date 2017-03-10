Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make a Chic Duo at New Zealand Wedding

Who says you shouldn’t wear black to a wedding? Certainly not Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The twins, 30, attended the nuptials of their friends Maggie Kayne and Travis Hayden in Mangawhai, New Zealand on Feb. 25. Mary-Kate and Ashley were accompanied by their significant others, husband Olivier Sarkozy, 47, and boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, respectively, and spent four days at the exclusive Tara Iti golf club owned by Maggie’s billionaire father, Ric Kayne.

The Full House alums were decked out in head-to-toe black gowns for the beach wedding, and their choice of the universally neutral color may have been inspired by their monochromatic Fall 2017 collection from New York Fashion Week.

Mazel tov Maggie & Travis! 🥂🎊🎉 From everyone at KGC A post shared by Kayne Griffin Corcoran (@kaynegriffincorcoran) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

Mary-Kate knows a thing or two about married life, having walked down the aisle herself nearly 16 months ago.

“I have a husband, two stepkids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner,” she told The Edit about her daily duties. “I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”