Blake Lively, Gisele Büdchen, Rihanna: All faces we expect to see at the Met Gala each and every year. Also on that list? Two of the most iconic sisters in fashion — Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen — who stepped onto Monday night’s star-studded carpet in ensembles that diverted from their signature all-black looks.

Each of the fashion-forward designers arrived at the Comme des Garçons-themed event dressed wearing heavily-embellished lace looks. Mary-Kate sported a sheer beige long-sleeved gown over black bloomers, which she teamed with dangling earrings and a beaded necklace, while Ashley wore an off-white lace dress with an embroidered, feather-embellished jacket.

As for their glam, the sisters’ longtime hairstylist Mark Townsend gave Mary-Kate a half-up style with tiny braids and her natural texture, and he smoothed Ashley’s strands into a look that she tucked into her jacket.

And straying from their usual nude makeup, Ashley opted for dark, smoky eyes, and Mary-Kate sported a brown smoky eye with heavy blush and a nude lip.

