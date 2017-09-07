Martha Stewart's Fashion Line for QVC Is Here - and It's All Under $65

We’ve been waiting for months for the launch of Martha Stewart’s QVC style and beauty lines and the domestic goddess delivered (not that we had any doubt). She brought her perfectly curated and crafted lifestyle to the masses with her new clothing line of shirts, blouses, pants and jackets that are all high-quality and all under $65.

The star unveiled her line at a launch party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday modeling a billowy blouse that she said still looks good after three or four washes thanks to her sewing skills and careful attention to detail.

“It’s a big challenge because you have to find the right fabric; you have to find the right manufacturing,” she tells PeopleStyle about making clothes at an affordable price point. “You have to find people who care about the quality. The number of stitches per inch. I care about that stuff. So I count inches…I mean I count stitches per inch. Have you ever counted stitches per inch?”

And all her counting resulted in pieces that hold up beautifully in real life. She says she wears the casual striped shirt in her line all the time and it still looks brand new. “I’ve been wearing it so much,” she says. “I wear it to an exercise class. I wear it to my trainer. I’ve been wearing it my garden and I’ve washed it a lot already and it looks like brand new.”

And if you’re hoping to snag some of Stewart’s signature gold lamé evening wear, she hopes to expand the collection with even dressier pieces and accessories down the line.

In addition to a clothing line, Stewart also is offering food, gardening and beauty on the network. While her skincare collection won’t include any original product, she is giving out tips to achieve her anti-aging ways with a curated section of products by Mario Badescu, her longtime facialist.

Catch a sneak peek of the fashion line on QVC this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET before it launches on September 25 at 6 p.m. ET. Her gardening collection unveils on September 19 at 10 a.m. ET.

Are you going to shop Stewart’s new collection?