For supermodel Martha Hunt, the boot’s she’s wearing always need to be made for walking — especially on the runway. And the Victoria’s Secret Angel is rocking a few new pairs lately, as she teamed up with shoe brand Marc Fisher LTD to star in its Fall 2017 campaign. We caught up with Hunt to talk about her new collaboration, the shoes she’s loving for fall and the one piece that makes her feel stylish in seconds.

Why was Marc Fisher LTD a brand you wanted to team up with?

I feel connected to the Marc Fisher LTD woman, she’s a a go-getter and does everything with style.

What is your favorite piece in the fall collection?

The Wanya boot is my favorite. It’s a modern take on a classic boot and makes any outfit sexier!

How would you describe your style in three words?

Understated, minimal, refined.

What’s one thing you put on to feel instantly more stylish?

A fitted blazer.

What was the last thing you purchased online?

A cropped Altuzarra jacket.

What’s the oldest thing in your closet?

A 1930s bohemian dress. It’s one of my favorite things.

What is the most meaningful?

Probably an Egyptian gold cuff from the late 1800s that my boyfriend gave me. I love receiving classic jewelry from a love.

How do you approach street style dressing?

I keep it simple but try to add something that pops. I’m all about paying attention to details that enhance a look.

