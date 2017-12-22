Mario Dedivanovic Courtesy Coveteur

As one of the KarJenner family’s go-to makeup artists, it’s safe to say that Mario Dedivanovic has an endless supply of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty products and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics line. But even with the family hook-up, the pro still collects the sisters’ products like they’re going out of style — because you never know what they’ll be worth one day, according to the pro.

“I kind of hoard Kylie makeup. I love the packaging—I think it’s so cute,” Dedivanovic tells Coveteur of his go-to products, adding that he’s preparing for the day when he can’t get his hands on them anymore. “It’s just one of those brands that I need to save and not use them because one day I know they’ll be a collector’s item. I do use her gel liners. They’re actually my favorites in my kit.”

Mario Dedivanovic's Kylie Cosmetics stash Courtesy Coveteur

And aside from a few giveaways at his masterclasses, when he’ll give Kylie’s products to fans who traveled the farthest to attend, Dedivonvic admits that he’s not willing to share his stash — not even with members of his own family.

“My sister and I get into so many fights over Kylie because she wants all the lipsticks and I won’t give them to her,” he says. “So for Christmas or her birthday I’ll surprise her and give her a few lipsticks.”

Dedivanovic has been a major part of the Kardashian-Jenners’ makeup looks — and products — over the past decade. He’s transformed Kim’s look from ultra glam to more simple and toned down, and he even helped her dream up her shades for her KKW contour kits. And now, he’s teaming up with Kardashian to create a collection inspired by their work together.

“I can’t say what the products are, but it’s going to be a really fun collection that comes out 2018. Next year, 2018, is going to be 10 years, a decade, of working together [with Kim]. We’ve kind of had a pretty heavy influence in beauty in the past 10 years, so the collection is going to reflect that.”

We’ll be waiting patiently.