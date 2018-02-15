Mariah Carey had a super-sweet Valentine’s Day.

The singer, 47, has been dating 34-year-old choreographer Bryan Tanaka on-and-off since 2016, but right now their relationship seems to be better than ever. Carey enlisted the help of her personal photographer Bill Boatman to take shots of the star in a sultry Valentine’s Day-themed shoot, where she was decked out in a candy-encrusted red bra and, of course, lots of diamond jewelry.

In the photograph, Carey is surrounded by heart-shaped balloons that read “Be Mine,” while her beau Tanaka stood shirtless next to her with his hand on her knee wearing only a white towel wrapped around his waist.

“❤🎶”I’m in heaven with my boyfriend…”🎶❤ #HappyValentinesDay,” Carey captioned the sexy photo.

Carey and Tanaka toasted their relationship last night over a romantic dinner and drinks, which the singer also shared on her Instagram.

Carey and Tanaka have worked together professionally for over a decade before they started dating in 2017, briefly split and got back together one month later. Tanaka still dances during Carey’s show, and most recently, the couple cozied up during her All I Want for Christmas Is You concert at The Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Despite openly displaying their romance on social media, Carey has kept quiet about her personal life with Tanaka in interviews.

“I’m just going to be like, ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she told the Associated Press. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. … Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”