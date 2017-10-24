People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

Mariah Carey Serenades Karl Lagerfeld in Plunging, Glittering Dress

By @ckcolleen

Posted on

Kevin Mazur/Getty

There was a huge celebration honoring Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld Monday night in N.Y.C. and it was just as star-studded as his over-the-top fashion shows. The party was attended by tons of top models, big-name fashion editors and just like Chanel shows, an A-list performer to serenade the man of the hour.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Mariah Carey delivered a special performance of her 1993 hit “Hero” wearing a completely embellished sparkly black floor-length gown that featured a low neckline and was accessorized with a blinged-out chainlink belt.

Here is Karl, Steven and Miss Mariah Carey singing to the high style stars!

A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley) on

According to André Leon Talley’s Instagram videos, Carey started her set by saying, “Karl, it’s a tribute from my heart to your heart.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Famous Chanel Couture Runway Bride (from Claudia Schiffer to Lily-Rose Depp!)

V Magazine threw the soirée for the legendary designer and made sure the party had all the notable models who’ve walked the Chanel catwalk in attendance. Naomi Campbell, Carolyn Murphy, Joan Smalls, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and mini model (who regularly closes the show) Hudson Kroenig were all on-hand to celebrate Lagerfeld.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Other notable guests included Martha Stewart, Zosia Mamet, Yolanda Hadid and Kris Jenner.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Mariah Carey Says She Was ‘Foiled’ in New Year’s Eve Performance

Karl🖤

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Lagerfeld wore a sparkly celestial-beaded suit jacket with his signature black tie, shades and silver gloves.

What do you think of Carey’s gown?