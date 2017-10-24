There was a huge celebration honoring Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld Monday night in N.Y.C. and it was just as star-studded as his over-the-top fashion shows. The party was attended by tons of top models, big-name fashion editors and just like Chanel shows, an A-list performer to serenade the man of the hour.

Mariah Carey delivered a special performance of her 1993 hit “Hero” wearing a completely embellished sparkly black floor-length gown that featured a low neckline and was accessorized with a blinged-out chainlink belt.

Here is Karl, Steven and Miss Mariah Carey singing to the high style stars! A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley) on Oct 23, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

The great Mariah Carey singing for Karl Lagerfeld and Steven Gan at the glamorous Boom Boom room at the Standard. She is beyond ne plus ultra! A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

According to André Leon Talley’s Instagram videos, Carey started her set by saying, “Karl, it’s a tribute from my heart to your heart.”

V Magazine threw the soirée for the legendary designer and made sure the party had all the notable models who’ve walked the Chanel catwalk in attendance. Naomi Campbell, Carolyn Murphy, Joan Smalls, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and mini model (who regularly closes the show) Hudson Kroenig were all on-hand to celebrate Lagerfeld.

Other notable guests included Martha Stewart, Zosia Mamet, Yolanda Hadid and Kris Jenner.

Karl🖤 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Lagerfeld wore a sparkly celestial-beaded suit jacket with his signature black tie, shades and silver gloves.

