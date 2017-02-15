It’s been a tumultuous few months for Mariah Carey. After a high-profile split from her former fiancé billionaire James Packer, the high highs of the success of her reality TV show, and the low lows of her live New Years Eve performance, to say nothing of all the casual shade throwing in between, it seems things are finally starting to settle down.

But in the midst of all that drama, Mimi appears to have forgotten to make any Valentine’s Day plans for her new flame, Bryan Tanaka. So what’s a diva to do in a pinch? Why, recycle a romantic idea you already flawlessly executed for your then husband Nick Cannon three years ago, of course.

To celebrate this holiday all about love, the new couple started out by sharing an intimate bath time moment on Instagram, sipping rosé as they relax together in a giant copper tub.

Happy Valentine's Day!! 😘 #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments #bubbles 💖🥂🍾🥂🍾💖 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

Then, for her next thoughtful surprise, Mariah went solo, donning a candy-encrusted bra and posing in yet another bathtub, appropriately festooned tiny balloons and covered in confetti and Hershey Kisses, with a small cosmetic mirror placed just within eye-line so the pop star can ensure at all times that her amorous photographs never look bleak.

#happyvalentinesday #kisses 😘 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

All of that is very romantic – just as it was back in 2014, when she had the exact same idea, right down to the candy-covered bra. To her credit, however, the bra she crafted for then-husband Cannon was entirely constructed out of Sweethearts candies, whereas this year’s was made out of Hershey Kisses hot -lued to a white push-up bra and featured way more diamonds.

Besides, we all know that this day, as with all holidays, isn’t really about the man in Mariah’s life. In fact, pretty much every event the Elusive Chanteuse experiences is just a flimsy excuse for a glamorous boudoir photo shoot, as we’re sure her former back-up dancer knows all too well; aftera all, it’s Mariah’s World and we’re all just living in it.

What do you think of Mariah recycling Valentine’s Day plan? Would you be ok with your S.O. doing that to you? Sound off below!