Mariah Carey Wears Tight, Lace-Up Little White Dress and $2,125 Heels on Night Out

Mariah Carey came of age as a singer in the heyday of prima donnas. So it probably goes without saying that her life and career have been modeled after some of the greatest performers of all time, such as Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, and Whitney Houston. For example, if you thought the Glitter star‘s “I don’t know her” response to a question about Jennifer Lopez was the most brutal shade thrown of the century, it truly pales in comparison to Aretha just last week dredging up a five-year-old feud with Dionne Warwick via “a lengthy fax.” Given that she has such a momentously high bar to meet in terms of her own diva-dom, Carey takes the burden of carrying on this grudge-laden legacy very seriously from continuing to produce unimpeachable platinum pop hits to making sure her super-sexy ensembles are always beyond reproach.

As has become clear via her many red carpet appearances and instantly iconic reality TV show, Mariah has a very particular style M.O. One that includes an array of skintight mini dresses with lots of cutouts, lace-up panels, and of course, cleavage. And the look she wore out on Thursday evening was obviously no exception. The performer spent the evening at her manager’s daughter’s birthday party in Los Angeles wearing the Darcia dress from House of CB, a body-con white mini with a deep-V neckline and eyelets with ribbons laced-up the sides from the hem to the ribcage.

But while her bandage dress from the Kardashian’s most-behoved brand is affordable and something any Lamb (the name her fans call themselves for those outside of the Lambily) could add to her wardrobe, Mariah’s footwear was decidedly less accessible. While the pop star ditched any form of accessory, she did pair her little white dress with a pair of gold open toe T-strap sandals accented with studded leaves from Giuseppe Zanotti which retail for $2,125. Long story short, it’s the perfect ensemble whether you’re stepping out to the club, cruising around Italy in your yacht listening to your own greatest hits, or just doing an interview from the comfort of your chaise lounge.

