Is Mariah Carey Still Wearing Her $10 Million, 35-Carat Engagement Ring from Ex James Packer?

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, darling.

It has been about a year since Mariah Carey and James Packer called it quits, but it seems the singer hasn’t been able to part from the massive, $10 million, 35-carat diamond engagement ring he gave her.

Carey was photographed on Monday at the V Magazine dinner honoring Karl Lagerfeld, and appeared to sport the eye-popping jewel as she attended the event with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

She smiled for photos with Naomi Campbell and Lagerfeld before taking to the stage with a tribute for the Chanel creative director — all with the flashy diamond on full display.

The ring — which Carey once joked is “so heavy I can’t lift my arm up!” — was the talk of the town when Packer, an Australian billionaire businessman, proposed with it.

Many wondered what would happen to the ring after the couple’s split. But, just months after Carey and Packer called off their engagement, the “We Belong Together” singer was spotted wearing the ring while out on the town.

Carey’s Monday outing came just days after Packer called their romance a “mistake.”

“I was at a low point in my personal life,” the billionaire businessman recently told The Australian. “She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

The pair’s relationship reportedly turned sour when they got into an argument while vacationing in Greece.

“James has not been in a mentally healthy place and has not been present for Mariah or her family,” a source close to Carey previously told PEOPLE. “His behavior was not a desirable situation for Mariah so she unfortunately had to leave him.”

James Packer Opens Up About Split from Mariah Carey: ‘I Was at a Low Point in My Personal Life’

However, Packer’s rep claimed those comments were “simply not true.”

The pair first met in Aspen, Colorado in 2014 and went public with their romance in June 2015 when they were spotted getting cozy on an Italian vacation.

Carey has two children from her previous marriage to Nick Cannon. Packer was previously married to model-singer Erica Baxter. They share three children.