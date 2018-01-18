Splash News

Mariah Carey has a very simple style mantra — go glam, all the time. When she hits the slopes she’s decked out in designer snowsuits. When she takes bubble baths, she’s dripping in diamonds. And even when she wears casual date night outfits, they still serve a dose of glitz (and serve as great Valentine’s Day outfit inspo).

On Tuesday she was seen grabbing dinner with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in Malibu wearing coordinating black and gray outfits. Tanaka was in a black tee, moto jacket and gray jeans, while Carey matched in a cozy oversize gray poncho with black tights. But this being Carey, she didn’t grab just any old poncho. She wore a Louis Vuitton piece emblazoned with the “LV” logo throughout.

The next day they were spotted at dinner again in Beverly Hills wearing another coordinating look. Tanaka kept to his tee, jacket and jeans combo while Mariah brought back her signature style, wearing a plunging lace-up top with a biker jacket and distressed skinny jeans.

The two are known for the matching moments. On a recent vacation to Aspen, they donned black cowboy hats together during some après-ski fun in town but naturally, Carey had a blinged-out version.

Carey and Tanaka have worked together professionally for over a decade, dated in 2016, briefly split but got back together a month later. They still work together today, and showed some major PDA during Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You concert, where Tanaka danced back-up.