Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has been spending the holidays with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe in Aspen, Colorado. And after a visit from Santa Claus and some cozy pajama time, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer finally strapped on her skis and hit the slopes on Wednesday.

Of course, this being Carey, her ski trip came with lots of glamour — including a cozy apreś-ski outfit that included black leggings, black and white winter boots, and a short-sleeve $20 Tupac Shakur “Thug Life” T-shirt.

“The Aspens, baby,” Tanaka, 34, said in a video posted to Carey’s Instagram page as he and his girlfriend traveled in a ski lift up the Aspen mountain.

Carey, 47, and Tanaka continued to document their trip on social media, with Carey showing off her outfit in a boomerang on her Instagram Stories. She wore a sea green, pink, and white Chanel ski suit with a winter white pom pom knit hat, white gloves, Dior snow boots and mirrored sunglasses.

Tanaka wore a head-to-toe black outfit and mirrored aviators. He snowboarded while Carey used a pair of white skis and black ski poles.

“Hey beautiful, I think you look pretty good here,” Tanaka said in one video as Carey snowplowed down the slope.

They were photographed later, holding hands while walking through the Aspen streets.

Carey may be enjoying herself now, but the pressure will be on this weekend as she returns to perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest — exactly one year after her disastrous showing at the annual event.

“Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE,” Carey wrote on Instagram and Twitter, nodding her hat to the 2016 New Year’s Eve show which was plagued with sound problems that she and her team blamed on Dick Clark Productions and asserted that the ABC show sabotaged the performance to “set [her] up to fail.”

The production company and host Ryan Seacrest fired back in the days to follow, Dick Clark Productions telling PEOPLE in a statement that suggesting they “would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

“Thinking back, it’s hard to do the show, hard for us to hear in Times Square, it is a complicated production, it’s a complicated performance, a lot of things have to go right for it to go well and I think every year, whether it’s a performer or it’s us as hosts, you kind of cross your fingers hoping everything goes as smoothly as possible, and sometimes it doesn’t,” Seacrest, 43, told PEOPLE.

“That’s live TV,” he added. “These are live big events, things happen, things go wrong, its part of the excitement, its part of the adrenaline rush, and we truly don’t know. I don’t even know how the show feels until someone calls me the next day and goes ‘that was ok’. I have no idea what it looks like on TV when we’re doing it.”

All appear to be on the same page now though, as Carey and Dick Clark Productions released a joint statement to PEOPLE on Dec. 22: “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!”

Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Sugarland are also scheduled to perform.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs on Dec. 31 (8:00 p.m. EST) on ABC.