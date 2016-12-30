Maria Menounos and Fiancé Keven Undergaro Prep for New Year With Sunny Mexican Vacation

Oh, the weather outside is frightful — but not if you’re in Mexico like Maria Menounos and fiancé Keven Undergaro!

The newly engaged couple are currently taking in the sun on a romantic getaway, where they were spotted Thursday walking the beach in their bathing suits

Menounos. 38, showed off her toned body in a strapless striped bikini, teamed with oversize shades diamond stud earrings — and that massive engagement ring!

Undergaro, meanwhile, wore a pair of sporty knee-length orange swim shorts.

Her phone in her hand, Menounos was no doubt snapping some selfies along the shore. She’s been sharing pictures of their sunny vacation to Instagram over the past few days — even showing off that sexy two-piece in a shot shared Friday.

“Stripe vibes,” she wrote — adding a “kiss” emoji.

Another pic showed the AfterBuzz TV-duo standing under a palm tree — Undergaro in his same orange swimsuit and Menounos wearing a fringe-topped nude halter bikini from Audrina Patridge’s swimwear line (which you can nab for $165 here).

Undergaro popped the question in March after 19 years of dating — surprising the E! TV host while she was on-air during Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show

“It was almost like I was on drugs,” she joked on SiriusXM’s Wake up with Taylor of how she felt after the surprise proposal. “I had no idea. I thought he was joking. Then this box came out and this ring. My jaw has been dropped since!”

The TV/film producer and director joked that he was glad he popped the question before his bride-to-be had a chance too – considering how long they’d been dating.

“It was the right time,” Undergaro said. “But also, if we waited longer she would have asked me. It’s like, ‘No. You’ve taken all the control in this relationship, and that’s great. But in this one thing can I please have just this much masculinity?’ ” he joked.