Margot Robbie Says She Always Dresses Up as a 'Guy Character' for Halloween

Margot Robbie is known for making captivating transformations for her films — think Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and her unrecognizable metamorphosis into Queen Elizabeth I for her upcoming film Mary Queen of Scots — so it’s no surprise that the actress is no different when it comes to Halloween. Robbie admitted that she’s never been into sexy costumes and that she prefers to get creative by dressing up as male characters.

“Every Halloween I dress as a guy character because they are always the most fun. From day one, I never got the Halloween slutty costumes,” she told W Magazine in her screen test as part of her November 2017 cover interview.

The Australian actress explains that dressing up as guys is also more practical when the weather in late October calls for bundling up. “I went out as Jason from Friday the 13th, with my jumpsuit and machete,” Robbie told W. “I was in New York that year, and it was snowing. I thought, surely, everybody is going to cover up but every other woman was in lingerie.”

The 27-year-old went further to reveal that her favorite Halloween costume to date was Alien, James Franco’s gangster character in Spring Breakers. “I did my hair in cornrows, put on a Hawaiian shirt and a gold grille on my teeth. I nailed it!” In fact, she pulled off the costume so well that people stopped her for selfies and she got a stamp of approval from Franco himself. “I felt pretty cool,” she admitted.

Franco’s character isn’t the only costume people are having fun emulating for Halloween. Robbie’s Harley Quinn character from Suicide Squad was a big hit for Halloween even with her own friends.

“A lot of my friends dressed up as Harley Quinn for Halloween. When they started texting me, ‘What did the tattoo on your right thigh say?’ I really thought they were taking the piss. I was like, ‘Ha ha,'” Robbie explained. But it turns out her friends were 100 percent serious about wanting to dress up as her spunky super-villain character: “They wrote back, ‘No, seriously, we are dressing as Harley for Halloween!'”

But Robbie’s “favorite thing” is when guys take the risk and dress up as girl characters, specifically Harley Quinn. “I’ve always dressed up as guy characters, so to think that guys are now trying to take on Harley because she’s the coolest and craziest—that’s pretty awesome,” she told W Magazine.

Robbie’s latest movie transformation was into figure skater Tonya Harding for the biopic I, Tonya, where Robbie brings Harding’s non-traditional and controversial life to the big screen. Robbie revealed to W Magazine that she enjoyed exploring Harding’s dark persona and found that she could understand Harding’s place in the world. “The more I became Tonya, the more I saw things from her point of view. I’m on her side 100 percent,” Robbie said. “I don’t think she did anything but be different from what the world wanted. There are cool misfits, and then there is Tonya. She didn’t fit in. And I love that.”

The movie was also physically demanding on Robbie because she had never figure skated before. The actress spent four months, five days a week, four hours a day at the ice rink so she could perfect Harding’s powerful and bold skating style. “There’s no padding when you hit the ice. Our choreographer was never sympathetic,” Robbie told W Magazine. “When I fell, she was like, ‘Come on, get up. Let’s go!’ One time I had a huge fall, and she said, ‘That was a real skater fall, and you can have a minute.’ I was so proud, with tears streaming down my face.”

What guy character do you think Margot Robbie should take on this year for Halloween? Sound off in the comments below!