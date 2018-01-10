Running into former President Barack Obama is a fairly rare opportunity. Running into him on your honeymoon, at the gym, while your husband is wearing really short shorts? That’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience – and one that Margot Robbie would enjoy telling you about.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the I, Tonya star opened up about the time she first met Ellen — and Barack Obama. She and her husband, Tom Ackerley, whom she wed in 2016, were on their honeymoon in Tahiti and decided to head to the hotel’s gym on a rainy day. So Ackerley threw on a pair of gym shorts, “and I was like, ‘You cannot wear those shorts! They’re like… you know, I can see everything,'” Robbie says, laughing.

But the two decided that things seemed quiet enough at the hotel gym that the shorts would go unnoticed … so naturally, they ran into DeGeneres and her wife Portia Di Rossi. “Already, Tom and I are like Oh. My. God. Tom’s face had just gone white,” Robbie explains, before getting to the kicker: “Standing next to them is former president Barack Obama. I’m not kidding.”

RELATED: What We’ve Learned From Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions

Apparently, however, simply meeting the former president while wearing a pair of revealing shorts isn’t the worst thing that can happen to a man. Because it was the workout that Robbie and Ackerley did with him that took the cake.

“We then had to do this whole like stretching class, but Tom meanwhile is trying to like, not reveal anything, and he’s dying,” Robbie says. “The gym instructor keeps saying to Tom, ‘Tom, lunge! Lunge! You’re not lunging!’ and Tom’s trying to lunge cross-legged.”

Ellen goes on to describe the length of the shorts – which she demonstrates landed at the tops of Ackerley’s thighs – as well as the experience of watching Tom work out in said shorts; then she wraps up by gifting Robbie with two new long pairs of shorts to give to her husband — “so it’ll never happen again,” Ellen jokes.

The takeaway? Get dressed every day as if you might run into the president.