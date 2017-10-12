The ’90s has been having a style resurgence thanks to the celebs like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner who embrace the decade’s iconic trends (like tiny tinted sunglasses) and the Netflix syndication of Friends which introduced a whole new generation to Rachel’s classic wardrobe. But one celebrity’s ’90s nostalgia has surfaced thanks to a different notable name from that decade: Tonya Harding.

Margot Robbie plays the American figure skater in a new film, I, Tonya, and says her on-screen style has completely influenced her real-life wardrobe. In fact, she just wore a vintage 1995 Versace gown (thanks to keen-eyed stylist Kate Young, who tracked down the piece) that actually initially appeared on the cover of Vogue.

At a special screening of Goodbye Christopher Robin in N.Y.C. on Wednesday Robbie wore a multicolor butterfly-print dress that model Kristen McMenamy originally wore on the magazine’s April 1995 issue.

Robbie also was overheard saying that that she accessorized her vintage look with a cross pendant necklace from Tiffany & Co. because she said it reminded her of one that Elizabeth Hurley wore in the ’90s. But her way in to the flashback fashion was significantly less glamorous.

“It started with scrunchies and then it like kind of spread to the rest of my wardrobe,” she told PEOPLE. “All of a sudden I was like, ‘I dress ’90s every day; what is this?'”

