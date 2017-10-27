Maren Morris Talks Wedding Planning, Including How She Wants a Modern Version of Her Mom’s Short Wedding Dress!

Wedding planning is going very well for Maren Morris!

The country singer, 27, got engaged in July, when her musician beau Ryan Hurd, 32, popped the question with a unique uncut diamond ring. And now that’s it’s been a few months, they’re well into planning their spring wedding, from picking out a dress to the guest list to the event itself — and we caught up with the star while discussing her new Wilhelmina Models contract to get even more scoop about her big day.

First, when it comes to the dress, don’t expect anything typical — just like the star herself. “I’m having the dress made,” Morris reveals. “I’m in the midst of getting sketches back for that.” Her inspiration is her mother, Kellie, who wore a short wedding dress when she got married in 1989, Morris explains.

“She was a badass and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” says Morris. “I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress just dreaming something up really cool but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen.’ So I’m just waiting to get sketches back but I know it’ll be perfect.”

And now that the dress is almost set, she’s just getting all the other details in place.

“I feel like we’ve gotten so much done in the last two weeks,” says Morris. “The hardest part is the guest list! But I feel like we have all the cornerstones of the wedding planning out knocked out now — the location, the timeline, the guest list, and we got a deejay. I think the rest of it is just details.”

Her goal is just to make it the best night of her life. “It’s going to be so fun seeing all the people I don’t get normally throughout the year. It’s going to be a huge celebration of love, and like a family reunion as well.”

She also wants all of her guests to feel really comfortable. “We just want it to feel like a party,” she says. “We don’t want it to feel stuffy or have this long 18-course dinner. We want it to be like us. There’s definitely going to be margaritas and some Motown music and my dog will be there. It’s going to be a complete reflection of both of our styles and tastes and I’m so excited to share it with everybody.”

"Yes." 💍 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

There is something that she’s still working on — décor. “It’s going to feel really green and lush and beautiful and twinkly,” she explains. “But the décor is the fun part, like making it your own. So I’ve had the best time Pinteresting.”

