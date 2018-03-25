Maren Morris is showing off her wedding dress!

Hours after the Grammy winner, 27 and Ryan Hurd tied the knot on Saturday in Nashville, she shared her first photo from the big day — a sweet picture of the couple sharing their first kiss as a married couple during the outdoor ceremony.

The picture also showed off Morris’ custom-made dress by Nashville designer Cavanagh Baker which was short in the front with a long train in the back.

Designed to pay homage to her mother’s vintage wedding dress, Cavanagh drew inspiration from the eye-catching high-low silhouette, updating the look with modern detailing and styling. Couture embroidered lace sourced from Spain and crystal straps handmade out of India took over a month to design and execute. Ornate lace appliques cascade down the train, which lays atop 20 layers of tulle and is detachable for Morris to enjoy the evening on the dancefloor (as seen in her husband’s wedding post).

“My last turn home,” the new bride captioned the snap, referencing the Tim McGraw song Morris and Hurd wrote together in 2013 when they met for the first time during a songwriting session in Nashville.

RELATED: They’re Married! Maren Morris Weds Ryan Hurd in Nashville

Morris had previously revealed to PEOPLE that she would be opting for a one-of-a-kind dress, modeled after the one her mother Kellie wore when she got married in 1989.

“She was a badass and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” Morris explained.

“I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress just dreaming something up really cool but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen.’ So I’m just waiting to get sketches back but I know it’ll be perfect,” she added.

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris Maren Morris Instagram Story

RELATED: Maren Morris Is Feeling ‘Sentimental AF’ Writing Vows Days Before Wedding to Ryan Hurd

In the days leading up to the couple’s nuptials, “The Middle” singer documented her excitement as she penned her vows and ended up getting “sentimental AF.”

“Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days,” Morris captioned a black and white photo of her and Hurd.

Meanwhile, Hurd released “Diamonds or Twine,” a song he wrote for Morris ahead of their engagement last summer. “I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me. Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I’ll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here’s to forever.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: Meet Pancake! Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Welcome New Puppy Weeks Before Their Wedding

The two lovebirds got engaged in July 2017, with Morris announcing the news on Instagram with a series of photos in which she showed off her unique uncut diamond ring while holding a Corona Light and resting her hand on Hurd’s leg.

“I know what she likes and I had somebody in Canada put it together. The stone is from New York City, it’s from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it’s cast just custom for her,” Hurd shared with Entertainment Tonight after popping the question. “I couldn’t just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her.”