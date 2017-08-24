Maren Morris' Fiancé Ryan Hurd Spills All The Details About Her Stunning Custom Engagement Ring

Maren Morris and fiancé Ryan Hurd have been on cloud nine since announcing their engagement this July. And the couple couldn’t stop gushing about the magical proposal at their first red carpet appearance at the ACM Honors Thursday night in Nashville.

Hurd revealed to Entertainment Tonight the process of designing Morris’ custom one-of-a-kind sparkler.

“I know what she likes and I had somebody in Canada put it together. The stone is from New York City, it’s from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it’s cast just custom for her,” Hurd shared. “I couldn’t just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her.”

Her reaction the second Hurd got down on one knee? Instant waterworks.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“Oh, I sobbed. I mean it was so emotional and so perfect,” Morris said. “He’s a very thoughtful human being, and I feel like the proposal was just as thoughtful as he always is. So it was perfect.”

When it comes to actually planning their wedding, Morris admitted the couple’s moving at a “glacial pace,” but would love a spring affair. “I think we’re kind of honing in on the springtime, before we kick off our tours again,” she said.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! The Most Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Engagement Rings

But right now, the couple’s “just enjoying being engaged.”

Morris, 27, and Hurd, 32, started dating in December 2015 after starting a friendship in 2013 when they met during a writing session shortly after Morris moved to Music City, where she scored a recording deal.

“We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers’ job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day,” Morris previously told PEOPLE.

In early July 2017, the “My Church” singer revealed her engagement by posting a series of photos on Instagram showing off her beautiful ring. “Yes,” the star simply captioned the photos along with a diamond engagement ring emoji.

"Yes." 💍 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

What do you think about Maren’s engagement ring? Share your thoughts in the comments below.